Man dies in 'unexplained' house fire
A man has died in a house fire in Saffron Walden in the early hours of Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Blacklands Close at around 2.30am on January 10.
A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival, our crews were faced with a detached four-bedroom property, which was 100 percent alight, with flames roaring from all windows and the home owner unaccounted for.
"This was a particularly difficult emergency for the crews to deal with due to the extremely well-developed fire causing a huge safety risk to the crews who entered the building wearing breathing apparatus.
"During the internal fire-fighting, our crews were forced to evacuate due to the roof collapsing."
Fire services from Saffron Walden, Thaxted, Newport and Chelmsford extinguished the fire and remained at the scene to make it safe.
Fire investigators have not been able to establish the cause of the fire.
The man’s death is being treated as unexplained and a file is being prepared for the coroner.