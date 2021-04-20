News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bar staff smash £1,000 target in charity challenge

Will Durrant

Published: 1:38 PM April 20, 2021   
A montage: both images contain people wrapped up warm in sporty jackets

Luke Westcott (L) and Sam Brown (R), both part of a House Group fundraiser for Mind - Credit: Supplied by The House Group

An Uttlesford bar chain has broken its £1,000 target in a lockdown charity challenge.

Staff at The House Group - which runs The Market House in Saffron Walden, The Flitch House in Great Dunmow, and The Cork House in Stansted - are running the length of Great Britain's coastline 'from home' to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Participants aim to hit 7,723 miles in 100 days, ending on April 28.

House Group founder Andy Coleman said: "In lockdown, we found that mental health was a big concern.

"We were feeling battered and the staff were sitting at home without much to do."

Instead, Andy said staff set themselves the challenge to raise £1,000 for a charity "close to their hearts".

Two people in running gear on a muddy road, one in front of the other

Andy Coleman, The House Group founder (front) running with Jodie Burgess (back) - Credit: Supplied by The House Group

The charity, Mind, gives advice to those facing mental health crises and lobbies the government and local authorities on their behalf.

They are raising money through JustGiving online: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-house-group

