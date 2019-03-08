Advanced search

Local Recall

Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

PUBLISHED: 15:51 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 14 November 2019

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

Archant

Two people were tied up and threatened with a knife after masked raiders forced their way into a house in Newport.

Essex Police are appealing for information following the incident, which took place at about 7.30pm on November 12 at an address in Gaces Acre.

A group of four men wearing balaclavas are said to have assaulted the two occupants, tied them up and threatened them with a knife after forcing their way into a house.

The intruders searched the address stealing jewellery and cash before leaving in a silver car in the direction of Carver Barracks.

The victims did not require hospital treatment for their injuries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who lives or was driving in the area and has doorbell or dash cam footage.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information are asked to contact Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/180325/19."

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

The incident took place at a property in Newport.

Primary schools forced to close after water main bursts

Newport Primary School. Picture: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden recover from wobbly start to earn win at Epping Upper Clapton rivals

Saffron Walden Rugby Club in action (pic Jamie Pluck)

‘Long struggle’ ends in success for group as donations reach Nepal

Metal sheets sent to help the victims of the earthquake in Nepal

Fire station car wash will raise funds for Archie’s treatment bid

The Wilks family. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24