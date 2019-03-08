Householders are tied up and threatened with knife by masked raiders

Two people were tied up and threatened with a knife after masked raiders forced their way into a house in Newport.

Essex Police are appealing for information following the incident, which took place at about 7.30pm on November 12 at an address in Gaces Acre.

A group of four men wearing balaclavas are said to have assaulted the two occupants, tied them up and threatened them with a knife after forcing their way into a house.

The intruders searched the address stealing jewellery and cash before leaving in a silver car in the direction of Carver Barracks.

The victims did not require hospital treatment for their injuries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who lives or was driving in the area and has doorbell or dash cam footage.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information are asked to contact Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/180325/19."

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.