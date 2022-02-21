CGI rendering of the proposed development on land to the east of High Lane, Stansted Mountfitchet - Credit: Grafik Architecture

A new housing estate has been proposed for the Essex countryside where neighbouring areas are at high risk of flooding.

Consultants said the risk of flooding on the proposed site, on land to the east of High Lane, Stansted Mountfitchet, is “low”, but areas immediately east of its boundary lie in Flood Zone 3, the highest risk category.

Joint applicants Pembridge Land Group Limited and Nicola and John Brierley have submitted an outline planning application with all matters reserved except access for up to 30 homes, parking,

landscaping, and associated development.

A design and access statement says the scheme aims to be sustainable and "make a positive contribution to the locality”.

The site is in Flood Zone 1, the lowest risk category, and the risk assessment specified drainage and surface water run-off into the Ugley Brook would be enough to protect the houses from potential floods.

Areas bordering the site have a one in 100 chance of flooding, placing them in Flood Zone 3.

The potential for development on the site was previously identified by Uttlesford District Council as part of its call for sites last year.

The development aims for 40% to be affordable houses. Houses themselves will range from two to five bedrooms, along with six two-bed apartments.

Earlier this month, the council had some of its planning powers stripped by the government, after 16.5% of its decisions on major applications were found to have been overturned at appeal between 2018 and 2020.

Developers with "major" plans can bypass UDC and submit their proposals directly to the Planning Inspectorate. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has said they will work with UDC so the designation can be lifted as soon as possible.

However, Uttlesford District Council’s planning committee will be making the decision later this year over whether to approve the Stansted outline plans.