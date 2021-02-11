Published: 7:00 AM February 11, 2021

Residents at a Stansted care home had a virtual visit from BBC food historian Dr Polly Russell, for a trip down memory lane.

Mountfitchet House on Coltsfield also had an afternoon tea of sandwiches, Victoria sponge and pastries prepared by chef Aidan Kelly while Dr Polly took them through each treat and it’s history and encouraged them to share memories of their younger days.

Dr Russell said: “There really is something incredibly special about the way food can evoke memories and emotions. Just one flavour or smell can prompt a different memory and emotion for each individual, which is why a session like this can be so powerful.”

Jane Maxwell, Home Manager at Mountfitchet House, said: “It certainly provided some ‘food for thought’ and it was brilliant to see how people’s faces lit up as they reminisced and shared their own memories throughout the session.”

Care UK homes across the country have been taking part in the ‘Food for Thought’ initiative.

Dr Russell has also been working with Care UK chefs to create a nostalgic tasting menu, with food from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Olive at Mountfitchet House - Credit: Mountfitchet House / Care UK



