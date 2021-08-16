Published: 7:00 AM August 16, 2021

Author and broadcaster Angela Rippon hosted a live streamed panel discussion from Debden Grange Retirement Village in Newport.

The event was organised by engineering consultancy firm Hoare Lea.

The panel discussed the question: how can the UK instil a love for later living in preparation for its ageing population boom?

The panel included Mark Wilkinson of Hoare Lea, Gareth Lyons from the Associated Retirement Community Operators (ARCO), Zoe Rochell of Retirement Villages Group who joined via Zoom, and Anne-Marie Nicholson of Life3A.

Angela Rippon, host of the panel discussion held at Debden Grange Retirement Village, Newport - Credit: Debden Grange Retirement Village

The panel discussion at Debden Grange Retirement Village, Newport was hosted by Angela Rippon - Credit: Debden Grange Retirement Village

Two Debden Grange residents, Christine Johnson and Pauline Mackenzie, also shared their views.

Christine Johnson, Angela Rippon and Pauline Mackenzie at Debden Grange Retirement Village, Newport - Credit: Debden Grange Retirement Village

The debate raised issues such as changing the perceptions of ageing, the importance of community connection and environments which focus on well-being.

Angela Rippon said: "It's estimated by 2040 one in four people in the UK will be over 65, so where are those people going to live, and how are they going to live? The possibilities are absolutely endless."

The session was recorded. Watch it at: https://hoarelea.com/2021/07/21/can-the-uk-transform-the-perception-of-later-living/

Sammie Palmer, Tom Lee and Angela Rippon at Debden Grange Retirement Village, Newport - Credit: Debden Grange Retirement Village







