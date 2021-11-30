A chimney fire in Ashdon has sparked a reminder to keep flues clean this winter.

A fire crew from Saffron Walden attended a chimney blaze which broke out at around 6pm on Sunday (November 28).

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Ashdon when the residents heard their smoke alarms going off.

"On arrival, crews reported that there was a fire within a chimney of a house.

"Firefighters used chimney rods to extinguish the fire by 6.43pm.

"Most chimney fires are preventable.

"Regular inspection of chimney flues will help prevent fires in chimneys."

They said that homeowners should sweep their chimneys at least once each year, and said fires should not be stacked too high.

They added: "Smoke alarms save lives.

"They can alert your family as well as your neighbours and passers-by to a fire in your home."