Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Saffron Walden firefighters thank community for Christmas support

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:14 AM December 29, 2021
A sign for Saffron Walden Fire Station

Saffron Walden Fire Station. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Firefighters from Saffron Walden have thanked the community for following their safety advice over the Christmas period.

Officers at Saffron Walden Fire Station received no emergency call-outs over the Christmas weekend, apart from automatic alarm calls.

On Facebook, station staff wrote: "We would like to say thank you to our Saffron Walden community for following fire safety advice and staying safe over the Christmas season.

"Luckily, we didn't receive any emergency calls.

"Both our fire appliances were parked ready to go.

"All on-call firefighters had a chance to enjoy peaceful family time.

"Keep up the great work, Saffron Walden."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service shared safety tips on social media throughout December, urging families to keep an eye on cookers, candles and electrical gifts.

They also called for more on-call staff who live within five minutes of their nearest station.

