Two special visitors for care home residents
- Credit: Care UK
Residents of a Stansted care home were thrilled when Annie and Miller came to visit.
No ordinary 'neigh-bours', the two horses trotted into the garden of Care UK's Mountfitchet House on Coltsfield, and spent time with residents.
The visit was organised by Home Manager Jane Maxwell.
Jane said: "We have so many animal lovers here at Mountfitchet House, and several residents who used to ride horses themselves, which is why we knew the visit would put a smile on everyone’s faces.
“Animal therapy can be incredibly beneficial for older people, especially those living with dementia, as it can reduce stress, encourage social interaction, and provide an opportunity to relive happy memories and the associated emotions.
You may also want to watch:
"I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sharon for bringing Annie and Miller, Essex Horse Transport and The Tackroom for helping to make such a wonderful day happen.”
LINKED:
Check out these cute pets in our first Pets' Corner
How to protect your pet from heat stroke during hot weather
Time to teach 'pandemic puppies' new tricks, charity says
Most Read
- 1 Welcome to Pets' Corner - with your cute pet pictures
- 2 Councillor fears Essex health plans amount to 'hidden cuts'
- 3 Things to do in July: from artists open studios to history and heritage
- 4 New CEO for the Essex charity Support 4 Sight
- 5 'Impossible to plan': Travel industry reacts to travel list changes
- 6 In pictures: Success for Fête de la Musique 2021
- 7 Things to do in June - from open gardens to live music and dancing
- 8 This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 24, 2021
- 9 Revealed: the winners of an art contest entered by 12 schools
- 10 Motion of no confidence - may be held behind closed doors