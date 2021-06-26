Published: 2:00 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 9:37 AM June 28, 2021

Stansted's Care UK Mountfitchet House resident Kevin with Peter Birsan and one of the visiting horses - Credit: Care UK

Residents of a Stansted care home were thrilled when Annie and Miller came to visit.

No ordinary 'neigh-bours', the two horses trotted into the garden of Care UK's Mountfitchet House on Coltsfield, and spent time with residents.

The visit was organised by Home Manager Jane Maxwell.

Jane said: "We have so many animal lovers here at Mountfitchet House, and several residents who used to ride horses themselves, which is why we knew the visit would put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“Animal therapy can be incredibly beneficial for older people, especially those living with dementia, as it can reduce stress, encourage social interaction, and provide an opportunity to relive happy memories and the associated emotions.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sharon for bringing Annie and Miller, Essex Horse Transport and The Tackroom for helping to make such a wonderful day happen.”





