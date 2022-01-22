A new housing estate could be built in a protected area of countryside which shields small villages from Stansted Airport.

An outline planning application by Tom Gowlett to demolish existing buildings at Thremhall Priory Farm, Great Hallingbury and build 18 houses has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council.

The proposed site is in the Countryside Protection Zone, a belt of countryside surrounding Stansted Airport which mitigates impact on villages nearby.

It is Uttlesford District Council’s policy that only developments which do not harm the openness of the countryside or promote coalescence with the airport are allowed to be built in the zone.

According to the planning statement, Great Hallingbury Parish Council had supported previous developments in the CPZ but has given neither support nor objection to this specific application.

A planning statement by Phase 2 Planning further argues Thremhall Priory Farm is self-contained and any development would have minimal visual impact.

In addition to the houses themselves, the development would involve creating a new junction, using the existing crossover linking the site and Dunmow Road.

The application also seeks outline permission for surface water drainage works, pedestrian access and associated ancillary structures.

The site is currently home to a vacant, detached, double story house and a number of agricultural buildings.

Last month, the district council blocked a major development of 188 houses in the countryside protection zone.

The application is expected to be determined by April 6.