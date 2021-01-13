Published: 1:50 PM January 13, 2021

A Newport chef has been selected as a finalist in the regional 2020 Great British Care Awards.

Ben Morris has been the Chef Manager at The Grange Care Home in Newport since it opened in March 2020.

He has been nominated in the Care Home Chef Award category for his high standards and creative approach.

Ben started his catering career working in a restaurant with two AA rosettes. He spent time travelling and working as a chef in Australia and then became Head Chef in a golf club.

Ben said of his current role at The Grange: “Every day is different. We treat all our residents as individuals and that goes for their catering preferences too.

"I’m delighted and honoured to be selected as a finalist for this award. I love my job and I hope that shows in my cooking.”

Anwar Kajee, Head of Hospitality at Country Court, said: “Ben consistently provides our residents with nutritious food presented to an excellent standard, he is keen to take on board resident’s feedback and keep them excited about coming to the dining room every day.

"We aim to provide a five-star hotel standard of catering and Ben goes above and beyond to achieve that.”

The winners will be announced in April.