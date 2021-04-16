Houses in pub garden refused on appeal but similar application pending
A planning appeal involving five houses in the garden of a Newport pub has been rejected.
The detached houses proposed by applicant Punch Pubs for the garden of The Coach and Horses in Cambridge Road were rejected by Uttlesford District Council last year.
While this was being determined, Punch Pubs sold the land to Cordage 9.
The latter company appealed against the decision and submitted a separate application for the same number of houses on the same site.
In the appeal decision notice, an independent inspector said the development’s scale, design, and proximity to heritage assets were key issues.
The inspector judged the impact on the Grade II listed Coach and Horses pub as ‘harmful’.
Uttlesford District Councillor for Newport Neil Hargreaves said: “I am absolutely delighted with the appeal result and we hope that the weight of the inspector’s refusal will carry forward to the new application.
“The location is slightly different, but the same issues that are in the decision from the inspector will still apply to those houses.
“Our neighbourhood plan goes to referendum on May 6 and that carries considerable weight for this particular application."
He added: “It would have been nice to enjoy a pint in the pub garden now that the restrictions allow it.”
Judy Emanuel, Newport parish councillor, said: “We were really pleased at the outcome of the appeal.
“We had a consultant to put a response from the Parish Council because it was so important to us that this application is refused, not just jobs-wise but also as a social space.”
Punch Pubs operations director Neil Dawson said: "The land to the rear of the Coach and Horses was sold by Punch last year, and any planning applications are submitted by the new owners of the land.
"The Coach and Horses remains an important part of the Punch portfolio, and we are happy to be continuing to work with our publican Jonathan as he safely welcomes the community back to the pub.”
A UDC spokesperson said: “The new application is in the process of being assessed in line with the development plan and any material considerations.”
Cordage 9 has been contacted for comment.