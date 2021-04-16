News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News >

Houses in pub garden refused on appeal but similar application pending

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 3:04 PM April 16, 2021   
Tenant Jon Louis reopening The Coach and Horses in Newport on April 12 after a planning appeal refusal of pub garden houses

Tenant Jon Louis reopening The Coach and Horses in Newport on April 12 following a planning appeal refusal of five houses in its pub garden - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

A planning appeal involving five houses in the garden of a Newport pub has been rejected. 

The detached houses proposed by applicant Punch Pubs for the garden of The Coach and Horses in Cambridge Road were rejected by Uttlesford District Council last year. 

While this was being determined, Punch Pubs sold the land to Cordage 9. 

The latter company appealed against the decision and submitted a separate application for the same number of houses on the same site. 

Archive photo of groups of people sitting at The Coach and Horses, where cut trees could later be seen

Archive photo of groups of people sitting at The Coach and Horses, where cut trees could later be seen - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

In the appeal decision notice, an independent inspector said the development’s scale, design, and proximity to heritage assets were key issues.  

You may also want to watch:

The inspector judged the impact on the Grade II listed Coach and Horses pub as ‘harmful’. 

Views into Shortgrove Park from The Coach and Horses pub garden

Councillor Neil Hargreaves expressed concern that these views into Shortgrove Park would be affected by housing in The Coach and Horses pub garden - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

Uttlesford District Councillor for Newport Neil Hargreaves said: “I am absolutely delighted with the appeal result and we hope that the weight of the inspector’s refusal will carry forward to the new application.  

Most Read

  1. 1 New pub opens: 'We had almost the whole village, and the one nearby'
  2. 2 Application refused for 100 homes on former Friends School site
  3. 3 Firefighters rescue woman after town centre collision
  1. 4 More than 600 want reopening of North Hall Road after nine months
  2. 5 Walden market traders react to lockdown lifting
  3. 6 Walden photographers hope to snap up £100 in competition
  4. 7 New Market Row deli will inspire community spirit, says mayor
  5. 8 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
  6. 9 Town council challenges water softening decision
  7. 10 New High Sheriff of Essex is appointed

“The location is slightly different, but the same issues that are in the decision from the inspector will still apply to those houses. 

“Our neighbourhood plan goes to referendum on May 6 and that carries considerable weight for this particular application."

He added: “It would have been nice to enjoy a pint in the pub garden now that the restrictions allow it.” 

The trees cut down in the garden were where groups of people were previously sitting at The Coach and Horses

The trees cut down in the garden were where groups of people were previously sitting at The Coach and Horses - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

Judy Emanuel, Newport parish councillor, said: “We were really pleased at the outcome of the appeal.

“We had a consultant to put a response from the Parish Council because it was so important to us that this application is refused, not just jobs-wise but also as a social space.” 

Punch Pubs operations director Neil Dawson said: "The land to the rear of the Coach and Horses was sold by Punch last year, and any planning applications are submitted by the new owners of the land.

"The Coach and Horses remains an important part of the Punch portfolio, and we are happy to be continuing to work with our publican Jonathan as he safely welcomes the community back to the pub.”

A UDC spokesperson said: “The new application is in the process of being assessed in line with the development plan and any material considerations.”

Cordage 9 has been contacted for comment. 

Uttlesford District Council
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Councillor Richard Porch, deputy mayor and chair of planning at Saffron Walden Town Council

Homes plan could join Saffron Walden and Sewards End

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Summerhill Road, Saffron Walden

Several trees cut down without permission from Saffron Walden garden

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
The proposed redevelopment of the former Pulse Packing factory at Land to the South of Radwinter Roa

Planning and Development

Applicant answers criticism on supermarket and care home scheme

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Sarah Goodwin, who visited Tea Amo with mum Linda Hunts

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon