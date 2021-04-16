Published: 3:04 PM April 16, 2021

Tenant Jon Louis reopening The Coach and Horses in Newport on April 12 following a planning appeal refusal of five houses in its pub garden - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

A planning appeal involving five houses in the garden of a Newport pub has been rejected.

The detached houses proposed by applicant Punch Pubs for the garden of The Coach and Horses in Cambridge Road were rejected by Uttlesford District Council last year.

While this was being determined, Punch Pubs sold the land to Cordage 9.

The latter company appealed against the decision and submitted a separate application for the same number of houses on the same site.

Archive photo of groups of people sitting at The Coach and Horses, where cut trees could later be seen - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

In the appeal decision notice, an independent inspector said the development’s scale, design, and proximity to heritage assets were key issues.

The inspector judged the impact on the Grade II listed Coach and Horses pub as ‘harmful’.

Councillor Neil Hargreaves expressed concern that these views into Shortgrove Park would be affected by housing in The Coach and Horses pub garden - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

Uttlesford District Councillor for Newport Neil Hargreaves said: “I am absolutely delighted with the appeal result and we hope that the weight of the inspector’s refusal will carry forward to the new application.

“The location is slightly different, but the same issues that are in the decision from the inspector will still apply to those houses.

“Our neighbourhood plan goes to referendum on May 6 and that carries considerable weight for this particular application."

He added: “It would have been nice to enjoy a pint in the pub garden now that the restrictions allow it.”

The trees cut down in the garden were where groups of people were previously sitting at The Coach and Horses - Credit: Neil Hargreaves

Judy Emanuel, Newport parish councillor, said: “We were really pleased at the outcome of the appeal.

“We had a consultant to put a response from the Parish Council because it was so important to us that this application is refused, not just jobs-wise but also as a social space.”

Punch Pubs operations director Neil Dawson said: "The land to the rear of the Coach and Horses was sold by Punch last year, and any planning applications are submitted by the new owners of the land.

"The Coach and Horses remains an important part of the Punch portfolio, and we are happy to be continuing to work with our publican Jonathan as he safely welcomes the community back to the pub.”

A UDC spokesperson said: “The new application is in the process of being assessed in line with the development plan and any material considerations.”

Cordage 9 has been contacted for comment.