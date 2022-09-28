Residents fear 'hugely negative impact' of retirement home redevelopment

Plans to demolish and rebuild a retirement home in Saffron Walden, which was found to not meet modern standards, have been described as a "gross over-development" by neighbouring residents.

A planning application was submitted to Uttlesford District Council for the demolition and redevelopment of Parkside Retirement Living Flats, which borders the historic Audley End manor house, and build 24 new flats in its place.

The current building has 18 flats in a horseshoe arrangement in Abbey Lane, with seven parking spaces, and the age and layout of the existing building means it cannot be redeveloped without starting from scratch.

How the view from Walden Lodge would look if the three-storey development at Parkside Retirement Living Flats goes ahead - Credit: Julian Middleton

Julian Middleton, who lives near to the site, said that he and his neighbours feel the development will have a "significant and hugely negative impact on the visual character of the area, and diminish the historic connection between the town centre and Audley End Park".

He added: "The submitted drawings appear to indicate that the new building is of a broadly similar footprint and size to the existing.

"However, this is extremely misleading. The new residential blocks are wider than the current building - and the floor to floor dimensions are also increased.

"This combined with the addition of a third floor of flats will significantly increase the physical bulk of the development on the site."

Residents fear increasing the bulk of the flats will negatively impact the setting of nearby historic buildings, such as Walden Lodge, the King Edward VI alms houses and the northern end of the Battle Ditches.

Julian said: "This Saffron Walden community deserve a better quality building in this historically sensitive and high profile location."

Residents have also raised concerns about the impact of the demolition and construction process on pedestrian safety and traffic, as well as the impact on the environment.

A spokesperson for Uttlesford District Council said: “The application is currently under consideration.

"Residents are welcome to make comments or objections on the application via the planning portal, which is available on the Uttlesford District Council website: www.uttlesford.gov.uk/planning-applications.

"The application reference number is UTT/22/2208/FUL.”