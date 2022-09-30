Plan for 130 homes could 'harm local heritage' in Elsenham

An artist's impression of what the homes in Elsenham could look like - Credit: DAP

Plans to build 130 houses in an Elsenham could harm local heritage assets, the district council has warned government inspectors.

Uttlesford District Council’s planning committee has agreed to write a letter to the planning inspectorate, raising concerns about the potential impact of the plans on 13 listed buildings around the village.

The letter will also raise concerns about the proposed vehicle access from Henham Road.

The application by Countryside Partnerships PLC has been made directly to the planning inspectorate, with the district council acting as a consultee.

Earlier this year Uttlesford District Council was ‘designated’ over the quality of its decisions on major applications, which means developers now have the option to apply directly to the government.

Officers recommended the committee make no objection to the application, subject to conditions including ensuring 40 per cent of the development is affordable, and a £310,000 contribution be made towards a community hall in Elsenham by the developer.

But this was criticised by some councillors at a planning meeting yesterday morning (September 28), with Councillor Geoff Bagnall (Residents for Uttlesford, Takeley) saying building the 130 houses would impact the 13 listed buildings nearby.

He said: “I would say this committee should recommend a refusal on heritage grounds alone.”

Committee members also criticised missing comments from statutory consultees and neighbours, who are instead making representations to the planning inspectorate.

Councillor Paul Fairhurst (Lib Dem and Green Alliance, Saffron Walden Shire) said: “This is a distortion of democracy. We are not exposed to the responses of neighbours.

He later said: “Our role here is to submit something to PINS [the planning inspectorate] which is a reflection of this district. We don’t know what the neighbours think so we have no conception or understanding.”

A council officer at the meeting said members of the public are entitled to make representations to the inspectorate.

North of the site is another area owned by the developer, which is intended to be used for ecological enhancements.