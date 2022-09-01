Have your say on the Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan

Saffron Walden Town Council, based in the town hall, is consulting on the neighbourhood plan - Credit: Archant

The Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan Working Group held a stall in the market square to inform the public about what they can vote for.

The plan lays out policies to ensure that any new development provides the sort of two and three-bedroom houses that people want, rather than the four and five-bedroom houses favoured by developers.

It will also require greater affordable housing provision, more green space, tree-lined streets, water recycling and pedestrian and cycle paths.

The working group is primarily composed of local residents with no political affiliation, and current membership also includes former Conservative mayor Keith Eden, current R4U councillor Paul Gadd, current Green councillor Trilby Roberts and former Lib Dem mayor Mike Hibbs.

Members of the working group will be in the market square on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and the plan is available on the town council's website and in the library.