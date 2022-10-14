Neighbourhood Plan comes into force for Saffron Walden

A planning document which will help shape change and growth in Saffron Walden has been formally adopted by Uttlesford District Council.

The Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan was finalised in a meeting of the district council on Tuesday, October 11.

This means the plan will now become a statutory development document and will be taken into account when dealing with planning applications in the area.

A referendum on September 15 saw 2,168 residents (93 per cent) vote in favour of the plan, while 154 voted against it. The plan had already undergone independent examination and a period of public consultation.

This will be the sixth Neighbourhood Plan to be adopted in the district, following Great Dunmow, Thaxted, Felsted, Newport Quendon and Rickling, and Stebbing.

Neighbourhood Plans have to be broadly in accordance with national planning policies and the strategic policies in the Local Plan, but can also identify particular areas for development or special protection.

A number of other towns and villages are in various stages of preparing their own plans – Ashdon, and Great and Little Chesterfords are in the final stages of the process.

Broxted and Cherry Green, Hatfield Heath, Hatfield Broad Oak, Little Dunmow, Little Easton, Radwinter, Stansted Mountfitchet and Takeley neighbourhood plans are all at the early stages.