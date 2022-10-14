News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Housing

Neighbourhood Plan comes into force for Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:09 PM October 14, 2022
Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council has formally adopted Saffron Walden's Neighbourhood Plan - Credit: Charlie Ridler

A planning document which will help shape change and growth in Saffron Walden has been formally adopted by Uttlesford District Council.

The Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan was finalised in a meeting of the district council on Tuesday, October 11.

This means the plan will now become a statutory development document and will be taken into account when dealing with planning applications in the area.

A referendum on September 15 saw 2,168 residents (93 per cent) vote in favour of the plan, while 154 voted against it. The plan had already undergone independent examination and a period of public consultation.

This will be the sixth Neighbourhood Plan to be adopted in the district, following Great Dunmow, Thaxted, Felsted, Newport Quendon and Rickling, and Stebbing.

Neighbourhood Plans have to be broadly in accordance with national planning policies and the strategic policies in the Local Plan, but can also identify particular areas for development or special protection.

A number of other towns and villages are in various stages of preparing their own plans – Ashdon, and Great and Little Chesterfords are in the final stages of the process.

Most Read

  1. 1 New homes given green light for former Saffron Walden school site
  2. 2 Jet2 flight diverts to Stansted Airport due to 'bomb threat'
  3. 3 Full steam ahead as Great Chesterford Steam Up returns
  1. 4 Neighbourhood Plan comes into force for Saffron Walden
  2. 5 Breweries warn of winter shortages and tepid pints if blackouts hit
  3. 6 Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Stansted Airport
  4. 7 Martin Lewis blasts Deliveroo for adding 'buy now pay later' option
  5. 8 King Charles III's coronation: Will we get a bank holiday?
  6. 9 Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked after weeks of turmoil
  7. 10 Royal Mail to cut 6,000 jobs as strikes blamed for financial losses

Broxted and Cherry Green, Hatfield Heath, Hatfield Broad Oak, Little Dunmow, Little Easton, Radwinter, Stansted Mountfitchet and Takeley neighbourhood plans are all at the early stages.

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Consumer website Which? found Aldi was the UK's cheapest supermarket in June, knocking Lidl off the

Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo:

Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
16-year-old viola player Jaren Ziegler, from London, has won the Strings Final of BBC Young Musician 2022 at Saffron Hall

Music

Saffron Hall success for viola player in BBC Young Musician strings final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon