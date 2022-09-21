Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan receives 'overwhelming' approval

The Neighbourhood Plan laying out future development in Saffron Walden was "overwhelmingly approved" in a referendum held by the town council last week.

The plan will now be formally adopted, with 93 per cent of votes cast in favour, with seven per cent against. The votes cast represented a turnout of 18 per cent.

Leader of Saffron Walden Town Council, R4U's Cllr Paul Gadd, said he was "delighted" that the plan had been passed.

He added: "It puts more controls on developers, including requiring them to provide more affordable housing, a higher proportion of two and three-bedroom homes for local residents trying to get on the property ladder, and, for the first time, encourages them to comply with minimum room sizes.

"It also requires stronger environmental obligations, including more green spaces and support for sustainable transport."

Once adopted, the Neighbourhood Plan must be complied with whenever planning applications are submitted. To comply with the policies, new planning applications for over 10 houses must be based on housing need, 40 per cent of new houses in developments of over 10 must be affordable housing, and electric car charging points must be installed at all new dwellings.

According to the plan, convenience stores should be included in new developments, shop front design should contribute to the character of Saffron Walden, and there should be improvements to communications infrastructure, ecology, and the promotion of walking, cycling and use of public transport.

The Neighbourhood Plan also dictates that an arts centre should be provided, the community hospital should be maintained, and open space should be well-designed.

Mike Hibbs, chair of the Neighbourhood Plan working group, said: “It was an honour to be asked to chair the Neighbourhood Plan Group. The team comprised Saffron Walden Residents with an extraordinary array of talents and many years of experience.

"The hard work put in by these volunteers over the last six years has culminated in a document that will influence the outcome of development in Saffron Walden for the better.

"We owe them all our grateful thanks for their perseverance and dedication to the town we all love so much.”