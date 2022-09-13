Referendum to take place on Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan

A referendum will go ahead on Thursday on the Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan - Credit: Archant

A referendum to decide the Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan, which lays out policies for housing developments in the town, will take place as planned on Thursday.

The Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan working group said they were "deeply saddened" to hear of the death of the Queen, and that while we are in a period of national mourning, Government guidance confirmed that the referendum should still take place.

Residents prepared the plan, which has been approved by an external examiner, Uttlesford Cabinet and Saffron Walden Town Council.

The plan can be viewed online at https://saffronwalden.gov.uk/documents/neighbourhood-plan-meeting-minutes/ and paper copies can be found in the library.

Polls are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, September 15.

For information on the location of polling stations, go to https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/article/7930/Saffron-Walden-Neighbourhood-Plan-Referendum.