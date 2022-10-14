New homes given green light for former Saffron Walden school site

The Friend's School in Saffron Walden is being converted into new homes - Credit: Savills

The site of the former Friends' School in Saffron Walden will be brought back into use after plans were approved for new homes and sports facilities.

Chase New Homes submitted plans in April to provide 96 homes alongside the refurbishment of an indoor swimming pool, provision of tennis courts, a multi-use games area and extensive landscaping.

A CGI of some of the proposed homes at the site of the former Friends' School in Saffron Walden - Credit: Savills

The proposals were approved by the Planning Inspectorate, who made the decision in place of Uttlesford District Council.

The Friend's School - an independent day and boarding school, which was renamed Walden School - closed in 2017. The main school building will be converted into 52 flats and a communal library/drawing room, with some newer extensions to the building demolished.

The Croydon Building will be repaired and converted into four flats, and the assembly hall will be extended to provide six dwellings, while the remainder of the outbuildings will be demolished and replaced with a mixture of flats and houses.

Overall, the properties will be split into 25 one-bed, 44 two-bed, 18 three-bed and nine four-bed units. Car parking will be provided, including 35 spaces for visitors and users of the swimming pool, which will be open to the public.

The plans aim to preserve the historic elements of the main school building, and the two buildings with the most architectural merit - the Croydon Building and the assembly hall.

While the removal of some playing fields will lead to a loss of facilities, the Planning Inspectorate said this would not "significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal".

Alan Ward, planning and design director at Chase New Homes, said: “This is fantastic news for Chase New Homes and Saffron Walden, ensuring the protection of a locally listed building while also providing a meaningful number of new homes on one of the most sustainable sites in the borough.

“Our proposal is a low density, sensitively designed scheme with significant outdoor and recreational space.

“We are very grateful to receive permission from the Planning Inspectorate and look forward to working collaboratively with Uttlesford District Council going forward."

“The site will be re-developed as soon as pre-commencement conditions are discharged.”