Published: 8:00 AM April 10, 2021

Councillor Richard Porch, deputy mayor and chair of planning at Saffron Walden Town Council - Credit: Lorraine Chitson

Concerns have been raised about a development which could see hundreds of houses joining Saffron Walden with Sewards End and wiping out a "green lung".

Town Councillor Richard Porch said up to 240 homes between Tesco and Sewards End could add to traffic and pollution problems in Walden.

He added: “Between Saffron Walden and Sewards End we have a ‘green lung’ and our concern is that that is going to be wiped out.

“It’s going to add to the pressure on stores, schools and doctors.”

He said Bidwells representatives, on behalf of applicant Rosconn Strategic Land, met with Sewards End Parish Council and Saffron Walden Town Council, who have both expressed concerns about the development.

You may also want to watch:

A formal application is yet to be submitted, but consultations have been underway with Uttlesford District Council.

UDC will provide an answer five weeks from the date of the application, March 31.

Bidwells and Rosconn Strategic Land have been contacted for comment.