Have your say on plan to build 233 homes in Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:32 AM August 10, 2022
A Saffron Walden sign

Saffron Walden Town Council is inviting residents to have their say on the planning application - Credit: Will Durrant

Residents are invited to voice their views on a planning application to build 233 houses in Radwinter Road, Sewards End.

The application was previously refused by Uttlesford District Council, and an appeal hearing will be taking place in September.

The applicant, Rosconn, has addressed some of the concerns raised about the plan's effect on traffic, with a series of traffic mitigation measures in the revised plans.

The plans can be viewed online at: https://framptons-planning.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Dwg-No.-2206-01-TS-01-Rev-B-Preliminary-Traffic-Signal-Design.pdf or are available on request from Saffron Walden Town Council offices (please call 01799 516501).

Comments can be sent to Ms R Mushing; Planning Solicitor, Wright Hassall Olympus Avenue; Leamington Spa; CV34 6BF or Rebecca.Mushing@wrighthassall.co.uk.

The deadline for comments is 5pm on August 15, if you can please share a copy of your response to Saffron Walden Town Council at enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk.

Saffron Walden News

