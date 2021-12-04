News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Stansted's Mountfitchet House has 'bush tucker trials'

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM December 4, 2021
Doreen Barber and Mary Tierney with a snake at Mountfitchet House, Stansted, Essex

Stansted residents Doreen Barber and Mary Tierney with a snake for Care UK’s Mountfitchet House's version of the TV show, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Credit: SWNS / Care UK

Residents at Mountfitchet House, Stansted have been taking part in 'bush tucker trials' and holding snakes and tarantulas.

Inspired by TV series I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Doreen and Mary tried edible insects including crickets and grasshoppers and drank "monkey vomit".

Doreen Barber, 96 with Lifestyle Lead Dan Bailey during a 'bush tucker trial' at Care UK's Mountfitchet House, Stansted

Doreen Barber, 96 with Lifestyle Lead Dan Bailey during a 'bush tucker trial' at Care UK’s Mountfitchet House, Stansted - Credit: SWNS / Care UK

Mountfitchet House residents Doreen Barber and Mary Tierney take part in a 'bush tucker trial, in Stansted 'watched' by Ant and Dec.

Mountfitchet House residents Doreen Barber and Mary Tierney take part in a 'bush tucker trial, in Stansted 'watched' by Ant and Dec. - Credit: SWNS / Care UK

Doreen, 96, said: “We had so much fun taking part in the challenges – and we laughed non-stop the whole afternoon.

“I couldn’t believe how gentle and soft the snake was, and the tarantula was really beautiful too.

"The insects were rather dry, and maybe a bit too healthy for us.

"We much preferred the milkshakes which were actually a surprise treat, as they were banana and chocolate flavoured.”

Home manager Jane Maxwell said: “Life in a care home isn’t all knitting and nattering – of course, some residents do enjoy these activities, but they also like trying things that are new and exciting.”

