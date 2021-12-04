Stansted's Mountfitchet House has 'bush tucker trials'
- Credit: SWNS / Care UK
Residents at Mountfitchet House, Stansted have been taking part in 'bush tucker trials' and holding snakes and tarantulas.
Inspired by TV series I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Doreen and Mary tried edible insects including crickets and grasshoppers and drank "monkey vomit".
Doreen, 96, said: “We had so much fun taking part in the challenges – and we laughed non-stop the whole afternoon.
“I couldn’t believe how gentle and soft the snake was, and the tarantula was really beautiful too.
"The insects were rather dry, and maybe a bit too healthy for us.
"We much preferred the milkshakes which were actually a surprise treat, as they were banana and chocolate flavoured.”
Home manager Jane Maxwell said: “Life in a care home isn’t all knitting and nattering – of course, some residents do enjoy these activities, but they also like trying things that are new and exciting.”
