More Extra Care and retirement homes set for Radwinter Road

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:50 AM October 8, 2021   
A visual impression of proposed McCarthy Stone homes at Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden

The proposed Radwinter Road retirement village featuring 56 apartments and 16 bungalows - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Councillors have said developers can build a new retirement village on Radwinter Road.

Uttlesford District Council's Planning Committee debated McCarthy Stone's application to build 56 apartments and 16 bungalows on land next to Tesco, Saffron Walden.

A design for the village was debated in April 2021, but councillors rejected the scheme based on its "Deutschland Democratic Republic" feel.

Uttlesford councillors praised developers for revising their plans and listening to their concerns.

Councillor Richard Freeman said: "This is a rather attractive alternative.

"The climate change issues are also well received."

Developers say they will replace species-poor grassland with landscaping and a year-round plant selection.

Mark Bryan of McCarthy Stone said: "We are delighted to receive unanimous planning permission for our revised proposals.

"We are confident that these proposals will help to address a demand for retirement accommodation in Uttlesford and improve the local housing mix, providing choice for older people."

Planning and Development
Uttlesford District Council
Retirement
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

