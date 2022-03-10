Eileen, Jade and Mary having some Rock n Roll fun at Mountfitchet House Care Home, Stansted - Credit: Care UK

Residents in Uttlesford care homes have been enjoying themed activities.

Mountfitchet House

At Mountfitchet House in Stansted, the fun has been centered around Grease the Musical.

Team members and residents decorated the home with balloons and rock ‘n’ roll wall hangings, donned their pink jackets and wigs, and dug out their inflatable guitars for an afternoon of singing and dancing to hits from the film.

Mary at Mountfitchet House, Stansted, with her 'air' guitar - Credit: Care UK

They watched the film in the home’s cinema room, then had a 1950's diner experience, with hot dogs and milkshakes.

Mary, 93, said: “I can’t believe I’ve got to the age of 93 without watching Grease! I thoroughly enjoyed it and loved the singing and dancing.

"When I was younger, in the 1950s, I loved dancing and would go out six, sometimes seven times a week.”

Joanna Duke, Home Manager, said: “We were all well overdue a party and an afternoon of having a good giggle together.”

Redbond Lodge, Great Dunmow

At Redbond Lodge in Great Dunmow, this month's theme is the environment, with a focus on how people can help to look after the world around them.

The parent organisation Runwood Homes has also launched an environmental poetry competition.

Residents, staff teams and relatives are being encouraged to take part, and write about what the environment means to them, by April 5.

The top entries will be published on the company’s social media pages and website and the winner will receive a planting and growing kit worth £100 for their home.