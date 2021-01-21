Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council

Published: 5:00 PM January 21, 2021

R4U Councillor John Evans, UDC portfolio holder for planning and the Local Plan. Photo: Supplied by R4U. - Credit: Supplied by R4U

Uttlesford District Council has called for proposals of sites for future housing, as part of its work on a new Local Plan.

The Local Plan will decide where new houses will be developed over the next decades.

Anyone may submit a location for consideration, as long as they have the owner’s support.

The council will then carry out site assessments and review them alongside other information as it works towards a draft version of the plan, containing site allocations.

Councillor John Evans, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for planning and the Local Plan, said: “These sites, with potential for housing and employment development, are often submitted by landowners and developers.

“However, for the first time, we encourage people to submit sites for all types of use. This includes land that could have value as green space, including that with potential for carbon capture and wildlife habitats.”

Proposals can be submitted at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Wednesday, April 21.