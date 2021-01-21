Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council
- Credit: Supplied by R4U
Uttlesford District Council has called for proposals of sites for future housing, as part of its work on a new Local Plan.
The Local Plan will decide where new houses will be developed over the next decades.
Anyone may submit a location for consideration, as long as they have the owner’s support.
The council will then carry out site assessments and review them alongside other information as it works towards a draft version of the plan, containing site allocations.
Councillor John Evans, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for planning and the Local Plan, said: “These sites, with potential for housing and employment development, are often submitted by landowners and developers.
You may also want to watch:
“However, for the first time, we encourage people to submit sites for all types of use. This includes land that could have value as green space, including that with potential for carbon capture and wildlife habitats.”
Proposals can be submitted at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/new-local-plan. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Wednesday, April 21.
Most Read
- 1 Care home residents and staff receive Covid-19 vaccine
- 2 Sam Smith to headline charity festival fundraising to fight food poverty
- 3 Families take part in Gain the Miles challenge
- 4 Stop Stansted Expansion accused of leading council 'over the cliff'
- 5 Town council backs new support club
- 6 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
- 7 Historic structures on Uttlesford heritage list
- 8 Laptops, iPads and Chromebooks being sent to let children learn remotely
- 9 Covid survival rates in Essex are among worst in country
- 10 Man dies in 'unexplained' house fire