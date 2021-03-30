What house prices in Uttlesford are doing
- Credit: Andra Maciuca
Uttlesford’s property prices have climbed by 7.6 percent over the last year.
But data from the Office for National Statistics also suggests there has been a 0.1 percent decrease since February.
The ONS data also suggests Uttlesford is in the top 13 percent of local authorities for its property prices to earnings ratio.
It ranks 41st out of 335 in England, with an average house price of around £418,226 as per January 2021.
By comparison, Cambridge property prices increased by 1.7 percent year on year, and decreased by 1.6 percent month on month.
You may also want to watch:
The area ranks 45th and has an average house price of approximately £437,052.
South Cambridgeshire had a 4.7 percent increase over the last 12 months, and a 4.2 percent increase over the last month.
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford begins to loosen Covid restrictions
- 2 Saffron Walden 'among best places to live'
- 3 Here's what I wish I had known - Emma's letter to her younger self
- 4 County Hall rolls out environment plans across Essex
- 5 Uttlesford records slight rise in Covid-19 cases
- 6 New clinical trial to prevent deaths after Covid patients leave hospital
- 7 Scouts virtual hike for third Walden In LockDown
- 8 Councillor's reflection a year after Covid fight
- 9 Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year
- 10 Women outnumber men for latest police recruits
It ranks 98th, with an average price of around £401,579.
In England, there has been an overall 7.5 percent increase compared to last year but in the last month, a decrease of 0.6 percent. The average house price nationally is £266,532.