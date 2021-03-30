News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News >

What house prices in Uttlesford are doing

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Houses in Saffron Walden

Houses in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Uttlesford’s property prices have climbed by 7.6 percent over the last year.  

But data from the Office for National Statistics also suggests there has been a 0.1 percent decrease since February. 

Houses in Saffron Walden

Houses in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

The ONS data also suggests Uttlesford is in the top 13 percent of local authorities for its property prices to earnings ratio.

It ranks 41st out of 335 in England, with an average house price of around £418,226 as per January 2021. 

Houses in Great Dunmow

Houses in Great Dunmow - Credit: Andra Maciuca

By comparison, Cambridge property prices increased by 1.7 percent year on year, and decreased by 1.6 percent month on month. 

You may also want to watch:

The area ranks 45th and has an average house price of approximately £437,052. 

South Cambridgeshire had a 4.7 percent increase over the last 12 months, and a 4.2 percent increase over the last month.

Most Read

  1. 1 Uttlesford begins to loosen Covid restrictions
  2. 2 Saffron Walden 'among best places to live'
  3. 3 Here's what I wish I had known - Emma's letter to her younger self
  1. 4 County Hall rolls out environment plans across Essex
  2. 5 Uttlesford records slight rise in Covid-19 cases
  3. 6 New clinical trial to prevent deaths after Covid patients leave hospital 
  4. 7 Scouts virtual hike for third Walden In LockDown
  5. 8 Councillor's reflection a year after Covid fight
  6. 9 Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year 
  7. 10 Women outnumber men for latest police recruits

It ranks 98th, with an average price of around £401,579. 

House in Clavering

House in Clavering - Credit: Andra Maciuca

In England, there has been an overall 7.5 percent increase compared to last year but in the last month, a decrease of 0.6 percent. The average house price nationally is £266,532. 

Houses in Henham

Houses in Henham - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Houses in Saffron Walden

Houses in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Houses in Saffron Walden

Houses in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Houses in Saffron Walden

Houses in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

House in Saffron Walden

House in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca


Uttlesford News
Cambridgeshire
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mayor, Heather Asker presents a surprise bouquet to Gita as she retires from East Street Store after

Covid - A Year On

Outpouring of love upon closure of century-old corner shop impacted by...

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
The Marson family. Left to right: son Ethan, mother Nadia, father Stan, daughter Angelina and dog Sunny.

Covid - A Year On

Covid: Family marks 'The Final Lockdown' with musical parody

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Bob Curran of the Royal British Legion led the short ceremony at the HMS Lapwing memorial, with Dep

Mayor and Deputy Mayor lay wreaths for people lost in sunk ship

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Decision scheduled for Stansted Airport planning appeal

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon