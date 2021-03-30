Published: 7:00 AM March 30, 2021

Uttlesford’s property prices have climbed by 7.6 percent over the last year.

But data from the Office for National Statistics also suggests there has been a 0.1 percent decrease since February.

Houses in Saffron Walden - Credit: Andra Maciuca

The ONS data also suggests Uttlesford is in the top 13 percent of local authorities for its property prices to earnings ratio.

It ranks 41st out of 335 in England, with an average house price of around £418,226 as per January 2021.

By comparison, Cambridge property prices increased by 1.7 percent year on year, and decreased by 1.6 percent month on month.

The area ranks 45th and has an average house price of approximately £437,052.

South Cambridgeshire had a 4.7 percent increase over the last 12 months, and a 4.2 percent increase over the last month.

It ranks 98th, with an average price of around £401,579.

In England, there has been an overall 7.5 percent increase compared to last year but in the last month, a decrease of 0.6 percent. The average house price nationally is £266,532.

