Malcolm Domb in Saffron Walden with Archer who is being puppy trained for Hearing Dogs - Credit: supplied

A volunteer says he has got a lot out of helping in the community, and hopes his story will inspire others to step forward.

Malcolm Domb went from being very busy in a manager's job to wondering what to do in retirement.

He knew about Volunteer Uttlesford so got in touch to see what opportunities were available.

He has volunteered for a range of organisations and causes.

His volunteering roles have spanned supporting the Covid-19 vaccinations at the Lord Butler Centre to events organised by the Round Table and St Clare Hospice.

He has also had on-going volunteering work. He became a trustee of the Almshouses two years before he retired and that work carries on. He is also a volunteer puppy trainer for Hearing Dogs.

Malcolm said he sought volunteering opportunities to ensure he had a routine, to get out and meet and help people.

"You feel like you are doing something useful, making a contribution to the community," he said.

He volunteered at Uttlesford Foodbank as a coordinator for three years, and watched as the service got busier. His current role with them is helping via shifts and through deliveries.

"I think there are volunteer roles for everybody. You have to look around and find what suits you, and what you are going to enjoy."

Malcolm joked: "A lot of retired people will tell you they do not know how they found time to work!"

If you would like to volunteer, get in touch with Volunteer Uttlesford by telephoning 01799 510525 or see their website at www.volunteeruttlesford.org.uk