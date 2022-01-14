News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

How Malcolm's work is having an impact in Uttlesford

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:00 PM January 14, 2022
A man sitting on a bench with a dog being trained for Hearing Dogs, Saffron Walden, Essex

Malcolm Domb in Saffron Walden with Archer who is being puppy trained for Hearing Dogs - Credit: supplied

A volunteer says he has got a lot out of helping in the community, and hopes his story will inspire others to step forward.

Malcolm Domb went from being very busy in a manager's job to wondering what to do in retirement.

He knew about Volunteer Uttlesford so got in touch to see what opportunities were available.

He has volunteered for a range of organisations and causes.

His volunteering roles have spanned supporting the Covid-19 vaccinations at the Lord Butler Centre to events organised by the Round Table and St Clare Hospice.

He has also had on-going volunteering work. He became a trustee of the Almshouses two years before he retired and that work carries on. He is also a volunteer puppy trainer for Hearing Dogs.

Malcolm said he sought volunteering opportunities to ensure he had a routine, to get out and meet and help people.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delighted Walden photography winner unveils her new business
  2. 2 Protesters call on Kemi Badenoch MP to oppose controversial crime bill
  3. 3 TV adverts will challenge Essex TOWIE stereotypes
  1. 4 Fire crews tackle M11 car blaze
  2. 5 'Turmeric man' from Walden is in TV adverts
  3. 6 Vandals thought to have targeted around 30 vehicles in 'keying' spree
  4. 7 EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett reunited on stage in Looking Good Dead at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  5. 8 Saffron Walden residents face average £64 hike to council tax bill
  6. 9 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  7. 10 Teen arrested after alleged disturbance inside Saffron Walden Costcutter

"You feel like you are doing something useful, making a contribution to the community," he said.

He volunteered at Uttlesford Foodbank as a coordinator for three years, and watched as the service got busier. His current role with them is helping via shifts and through deliveries.

"I think there are volunteer roles for everybody. You have to look around and find what suits you, and what you are going to enjoy."

Malcolm joked: "A lot of retired people will tell you they do not know how they found time to work!"

If you would like to volunteer, get in touch with Volunteer Uttlesford by telephoning 01799 510525 or see their website at www.volunteeruttlesford.org.uk

Retirement
Uttlesford News
Essex
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The words "Barry Boy" were scraped onto a car parked at Swan Meadow, Saffron Walden

Essex Police

Keyed cars 'ruin' New Years Day for Saffron Walden drivers

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Face masks on sale at a high street shop

Coronavirus | Special Report

Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fuel leaked into the engine compartment of a car, sparking a fire on the M11 at Great Chesterford

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) committee celebrate the pub's opening in April 2021

Pubs

Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon