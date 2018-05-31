How are school closures and exam cancellations affecting you?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:29 20 March 2020

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

SaffronPhoto 2016

Calling all parents and students!

On Wednesday, March 18, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced schools across the UK will be closed as of today, March 20, because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The PM has also said that this year’s academic exams will not go ahead.

We want to hear from parents in the Saffron Walden and Dunmow areas about how school closures have affected and will affect you. If you are one of the key workers whose child is exempt from the measures due to your occupation or because they are vulnerable, we want you to get in touch with us too.

We also want to hear from students about the cancellations of GCSE and A-Level exams.

Send us an email summarising your experience so far, your worries, your life changes, your full name, town/village and contact details at andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk.

Please send your answers by Monday, March 23 at 10am.

