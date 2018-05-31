How can you manage anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic?

Lisa Edmonds (left) and Charmaine Dunmow (right), counsellors at the Saffron Walden Therapy Room. Photo: Saffron Walden Therapy Room. Saffron Walden Therapy Room

Tips on how to stop anxiety over the panic - make something, create something and talk of pleasant things

There are people who already have anxiety and the pandemic could things worse. Other people who have never had anxiety may now feel it. So what can we do to protect our mental health?

There is no doubt in the fact that the mind and the body are connected. This newspaper spoke to two counsellors at the Saffron Walden Therapy Room in Fairycroft House, Lisa Edmonds and Charmaine Dunmow, who said anxiety is a “natural human response to what is happening in the world right now”. The new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is “threatening our lives”, so we naturally perceive it as a danger.

“It’s big and it’s scary and we do not know what is going to happen and we are going to feel very out of control,” Lisa said. Hence their main advice is to focus on the things we can control in our lives and find safety in things that are familiar.

Here are some tips:

_ Remember a lot of people are in the same situation.

- Find a routine that works for you. Familiarity helps us to feel safer.

- Make good nutritious food and drink choices at regular intervals.

- Keep active. If you are unable to go outside and exercise, get up and walk around the room and stretch. Run up and down stairs if you have them. When we are anxious our bodies can become tense and ache. Notice how your body responds when you gently stretch, notice the sensations you feel.

- If you have an outside space, use it. Even if it is just to sit there and take in a big breath of fresh air. Take the time to engage your senses, notice what you see, the colours, the textures, notice what you hear, the birds, laughter, the stillness. What can you smell? What do you notice when you touch or taste your favourite food? This technique can be used anywhere and will help you to focus in the present moment and rebalance.

- Make sure you get enough sleep. If you are having trouble sleeping, try listening to relaxing music or guided meditation to help quiet your busy mind. Deep breaths.

- Use online resources such as online yoga classes.

- Start project in the home - digitalise photographs, clear out cupboards, plant the garden, re-organise a room. You will feel purged.

_ Creative activities – drawing, painting, learning a new skill such as playing an instrument or learning a new language. Achievement is good for the soul.

- Talk to your family and friends - talk about pleasant and happy things. Share memories and jokes.

_ Start a diary - note the changes, the ironies, anything that is odd or amusing.

- Consider contacting a counsellor. There will be many counsellors at the moment offering telephone and online support.

- Limit your social media use and news consumption – or try to focus more on positive news.