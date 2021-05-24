WI climate ambassadors hear how peat free compost helps environment
- Credit: WI Climate Ambassadors
Essex Climate Ambassadors at Elsenham WI have heard how gardeners can help the environment by switching to peat free compost.
At the latest virtual meeting, professional gardener and fellow Essex Federation WI member and Climate Ambassador Andrea Cooper spoke about peat harvesting.
The meeting heard there is little awareness of the massive contribution that peat harvesting makes towards greenhouse gas emissions.
Peatland is the UK equivalent of the rain forests, absorbing and holding on to greenhouse gases, locking in billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide and methane.
Extracting peat releases these gases, a process that continues as the land dries out further.
Participants heard that 80 percent of UK peatlands are now damaged and these collectively release 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere annually. One tonne of CO2 is the equivalent of a plane trip to New York and back.
The Climate Ambassadors heard that peatlands support a wide range of rare flora and fauna, which are in danger of being lost.
There are a number of restoration programmes underway but peat forms slowly at a rate of 1mm per year, so peatlands are difficult and complex to restore. Peatlands also act like a sponge, soaking up rainwater, so help prevent flooding, as this water is then released more slowly.
The meeting heard that home gardeners account for 69 percent of peat usage in the UK, using a total of three billion litres of peat every year - the equivalent of 1,200 Olympic swimming pools. Peat is imported from Ireland and Eastern Europe to meet extra need.
The UK Government advisory body, the Committee on Climate Change, has stated that peat use in horticulture must be phased out by 2023.
A recent government announcement stated the aim is to ban the sale to gardeners by 2024, subject to a full consultation.
Andrea said most stockists offer at least one peat-free alternative. Although they are often slightly more expensive, increased demand will result in the prices falling. Another alternative is to make your own garden compost.
Karen Pitcher, Climate Ambassador at Elsenham WI, said: "Andrea certainly opened our eyes to this urgent issue. I am shocked that the extraction of peat still continues and, as a keen gardener, I will be talking to my garden centres and investigating alternatives immediately."