Help for home-workers: How to maintain a healthy work-life balance

A co-working office space can make it easier to manage your time, focus and be more productive.

It’s important to establish boundaries between your work and personal life. However, if you’re working from home this can be difficult.

Steve Izatt from Hotdezk explains what steps you can take to improve your weekly routine.

Q: Why is it important to create a healthy work-life balance?

Britons work some of the longest hours in the EU (European Union). This can lead to high levels of stress that, over time, can harm our physical health. It can also affect our performance at work. Long commutes only add to these hours. Many workers in Saffron Walden endure a two-hour journey every day to their office in London.

It’s better to work smart than it is to work longer. Taking regular breaks, ensuring you finish at a reasonable time and getting enough rest before returning to work the next day are all steps you should take to help you create a better balance between your home and work life.

We can provide a professional environment for you to work in to help keep those boundaries crisp. You can use our offices as your registered company address to bolster your business’ credibility and offer administrative services to help develop and grow your business.

Q: How has COVID-19 affected the way people work?

More people than ever are now working from home. This has been necessary to reduce the spread of the pandemic and to abide by the social distancing measures in place. However, this may become a permanent set up.

Employees have realised they don’t need to travel to an office to do their jobs and businesses have recognised that they don’t need to spend money on large office spaces. This could lead to more businesses encouraging employees to work remotely in the future.

Q: What challenges can people face when working from home?

People may find it difficult to maintain their regular working hours and establish a productive and creative working routine.

If you have young children or live with others that are also working from home, this can be distracting and make it difficult to focus.

You may also experience discomfort because of working long hours in less than ideal spaces. Working from a laptop at your kitchen table is not good for your posture and may cause you back and shoulder pain.

Finding a local, convenient office space and renting a desk that you can work in for some days of the week may drastically improve your work output and make it easier for you to work remotely.

Q: How can renting a desk in a serviced office help?

Instead of travelling to an office in London, why not consider finding a space where you can rent a desk locally? You can save time travelling and arrive home earlier in the evening.

Working from home can feel lonely. Co-working offices can help increase your sociability and improve your mental health.

Renting a desk may make it easier to manage your time. You won’t be distracted throughout the day and can then leave your work behind at the office. This will help you make the most of time with your family and help you relax in the evenings.

Q: How can I find the best workspace for me?

Search for a workspace that’s convenient for you. Our offices are situated in the heart of Saffron Walden in a picturesque 16th-century building. The historic setting supplies the ideal atmosphere to work in. It’s warm and inviting and fitted with all the latest mod-cons you need to work efficiently.

Our co-working space is great for home workers, small to medium businesses and start-ups. You can rent a standard desk or a sitting and standing desk. You’ll have your own space to set-up however you need and can come and go as you please.

There are no long-term contracts to sign. You can rent your desk on a four-week rolling basis. This level of flexibility works well for those seeking a temporary solution while working from home if you work irregular hours or travel often. It’s also great for those seeking a lifestyle change long term.

All bills are included in the membership price. We’ve taken all the necessary precautions and followed government advice to ensure your safety and that of the others working in the space.

