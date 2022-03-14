Gary Ball asked members of a Facebook group to support the people of Ukraine, and residents dropped off donations at a dedicated time to The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Gary Ball

The Walden community continues in their efforts to support people in invaded Ukraine.

Town Council

Kateryna Shotropa speaking at the vigil in Saffron Walden about the situation in Ukraine, watched by Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch and mayoress Michelle Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch and the town council continue to support Kateryna Shotropa and her family with their collection and delivery of much needed emergency supplies to Ukraine.

A further delivery will take place next week. Kateryna and her family have been bearing the cost of the van, fuel and ferries to do the deliveries that cost approximately £1,200 each time there and back.

The Tourist Information Centre now has a list of the items needed for these deliveries and Kateryna’s Facebook page is regularly updated with current needs.

Residents who wish to donate to help Kateryna with these costs can do so through the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.

Kateryna can also be contacted by emailing her at katyshotroba@gmail.com.

A different charity, called British Ukraine Aid, is also collecting money via https://british-ukrainianaid.org/ Direct donations allow the charity to claim a Gift Aid contribution.

Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Ukraine support at All Star Jam Night, at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden - Credit: Fairycroft House

Fairycroft House's All Star Jam Night was lit up in blue and yellow in support of the Ukrainian crisis. A number of songs were dedicated to the people of Ukraine and there was a collection to support refugees.

Saffron Walden residents

Generous residents donated to Gary Ball's collection point at The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Gary Ball

Gary Ball put an appeal on the Saffron Walden residents Facebook page and asked residents to bring any goods to The Common.

"As you will see from the photos, the response was amazing and this was after one load had already been taken to Shelford memorial. The generosity and kindness of people was quite overwhelming."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service with some of the donated items to support people from the Ukraine - Credit: ECFRS

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has collected enough donations from businesses, residents and colleagues to fill two 7.5 tonne lorries to be delivered to the Polish border this week for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

In just over a week and a half, donations have filled more than 300 boxes.

Fire Safety Officer Joanna Lisowska-Dyer got in touch with contacts she has in the Polish Fire Service who will be distributing the donations at the Polish border.

Joanna said: “We are truly grateful for every donation we have received and have been overwhelmed by the public’s generosity.

“So far, we’ve filled just over 300 boxes with essential items like nappies, wet wipes, tinned food and pet food. We’re on track to fill two 7.5 tonne lorries which will deliver these essential supplies to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

“I’d like to say a big big thank you to everyone who has taken the time to help us with this appeal. From our staff who have kindly volunteered to sort through donations and have given their time and donations generously.

“And a big thank you to our public and local businesses who have been so generous. Every single donation will make such a difference to people whose lives have been turned upside down."

If you have been doing something to support the people in Ukraine, please get in touch.





