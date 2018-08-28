Gallery

Plenty of variety on offer as school hosts annual show

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

An evening to showcase a sparkling array of talent from Saffron Walden County High School took place last Friday.

The school’s Christmas Variety Show was held in Saffron Hall and students sang and danced for a packed-out audience.

A-Level students from the Sixth Form committee had been learning how to manage an event and bring together the local community in the best way possible by organising the annual Christmas Variety Show.

Students from Years 7 – 13 treated the 500-strong audience to 20 spectacular acts, ranging from dance groups, singers, bands and even a magician. There was an abundance of talent, with each act providing amazing entertainment to raise funds for charity.

Saffron Walden County High dance students performed, there was a rendition of classic ‘Green Day’ songs by a Year 13 band, and many performances from very talented singers.

All proceeds from the show will go towards charities including The Brain Charity, The Addie Brady Foundation, Refuge, Sophie’s Fund, Brainbow and The British Heart Foundation.

Staff and students thanked all who supported the event and for the kind donations.

