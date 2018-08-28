Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Plenty of variety on offer as school hosts annual show

PUBLISHED: 08:10 19 December 2018

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2018

An evening to showcase a sparkling array of talent from Saffron Walden County High School took place last Friday.

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The school’s Christmas Variety Show was held in Saffron Hall and students sang and danced for a packed-out audience.

A-Level students from the Sixth Form committee had been learning how to manage an event and bring together the local community in the best way possible by organising the annual Christmas Variety Show.

Students from Years 7 – 13 treated the 500-strong audience to 20 spectacular acts, ranging from dance groups, singers, bands and even a magician. There was an abundance of talent, with each act providing amazing entertainment to raise funds for charity.

Saffron Walden County High dance students performed, there was a rendition of classic ‘Green Day’ songs by a Year 13 band, and many performances from very talented singers.

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

All proceeds from the show will go towards charities including The Brain Charity, The Addie Brady Foundation, Refuge, Sophie’s Fund, Brainbow and The British Heart Foundation.

Staff and students thanked all who supported the event and for the kind donations.

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSaffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family pay tribute to man who died following A505 crash near Duxford

Alessandro Zarrelli died in hospital following a car crash near Duxford. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Plenty of laughter over lunch at senior citizen’s annual Christmas party

Cheers! Here's to bingo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Call to back People’s Vote is voted down by Uttlesford councillors

Uttlesford District Council

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

The collision took place on the M11 [stock image]. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

New climate change group makes campaign debut in town market

SWACC with mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Plenty of variety on offer as school hosts annual show

Saffron Walden County High School Variety Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pete Tong announces Cambridgeshire date for next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Lanes on the M11 re-open following traffic collision and vehicle fire on near Harlow junction

Essex Fire & Rescue Service attended a vehicle fire on the M11.

Plenty of laughter over lunch at senior citizen’s annual Christmas party

Cheers! Here's to bingo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24