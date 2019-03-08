Busy start to 2019 ‘extra eyes’ campaign as Essex Police receive hundreds of videos showing dangerous road users

Essex Police received nearly 500 ‘extra eyes’ submissions of dangerous driving in the first two months of 2019.

Launched in December 2017, the campaign encourages road users to submit footage showing dangerous road user behaviour, in a bid to reduce crashes and save lives on roads across Essex, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock.

The ‘extra eyes’ webpage provides a simple method for cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers to upload footage showing dangerous or illegal behaviour.

Having reviewed the footage, where appropriate Essex Police contact the person caught on camera and explain the potential consequences of their actions. Alternatively, the offender may be offered a driver retraining course, or in serious cases face prosecution with the footage used as evidence.

In January and February 2019, 487 submissions were received, with Essex Police taking action in 119 cases.

The offences detected in the opening months of 2019 included 66 incidences of careless driving, 24 of close passing and three of drivers using a mobile phone.

Of those where no action was taken, issues included no video being attached to the submission and no vehicle registration plate showing in the video. As a result, Safer Essex Roads Partnership is asking those preparing to submit a video to check the full guidance before doing so.

In the 12 months up to and including February 2019 a total of 3,205 submissions were received by Essex Police.