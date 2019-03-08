Hundreds of entries for village horticultural show

Some of the vegetables on display at the show in Clavering. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Clavering Horticultural Society attracted hundreds of entries to its annual flower, vegetable and cookery show last Saturday.

Elizabeth Balaam, 9, receiving the trophy for the most points in the children’s categories. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Elizabeth Balaam, 9, receiving the trophy for the most points in the children’s categories. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Organisers said there were almost 450 entries this year, with flowers of every colour, a huge variety of vegetables, a cookery section featuring a sea of delicious cakes, biscuits, bread, jam/jelly and chutney.

The sponsors were Fish Fish Fish Aquatics, Easy Chair and Sofa Co, Corsto Web Design and Poppy's Barn Tea Room.

Lucy Harris won a trophy in the children's category for the flower posy and Elizabeth Balaam picked up the trophy for the most points in the children's categories. Andy Johns collected the top vegetable trophies and Robert Abrahams was successful in the rose section.

Doreen Burford scored first prize in the outstanding bloom, whilst Alison Wood and Veronica Gilbert came away with cookery distinction and most points respectively.

A spokesman for the show said the judges were impressed with the "excellence of the produce and the high standard of entries".