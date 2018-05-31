Advanced search

Hundreds of students attend inspirational author visit

PUBLISHED: 13:58 07 February 2020

Author Lisa Williamson signing copies of her books: The Art of Being Normal, All about Mia and Paper Avalanche. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Author Lisa Williamson signing copies of her books: The Art of Being Normal, All about Mia and Paper Avalanche. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 200 students enjoyed an author's visit at a school in Dunmow.

Students attending the event at Helena Romanes School. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.Students attending the event at Helena Romanes School. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The year seven, eight and nine students were joined by author Lisa Williamson at Helena Romanes School, on the last day of her tour for her book, Paper Avalanche.

Lisa signed books for the attendees and proceeded to giving a talk in the school's hall.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Lisa showed copies of her school reports, revealing comments from teachers about how she needed to ask more questions and be more vocal during discussions in her lessons.

"It was a surprise to hear that she started Amateur Dramatics after school, which led to a love of acting."

The author starred in several pantomimes, adverts and national television until she rediscovered her love for writing.

She spoke about her inspiration for the books and finished with a question and answer session, giving out raffle tickets to all those students who asked a question, before drawing a winning ticket and signing the book for the winning student.

