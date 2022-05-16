News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pictures: Hundreds take part in Saffron Walden Jubilee walk

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:48 PM May 16, 2022
Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, which started on The Common

Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, which started on The Common - Credit: Saffron Photo

More than 250 people took part in the Jubilee Walden Walk, organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The walk was planned as a 5k discovery of the town’s hidden secrets. Everyone who completed the walk was presented with a souvenir Jubilee medal.

Participants taking part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, Saffron Walden, Essex

Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, which started on The Common - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants taking part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, Essex

Participants taking part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk - Credit: Saffron Photo

The route took in some of the historic sites of the town, the gardens, and Audley Park, before returning to The Common.

Entrants also took part in a quiz about sites on the route. All children who submitted entries in the quiz received a small gift.

President of Rotary in Saffron Walden, Mark Ferland and the 2021/2022 Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch, jointly declared the event open.

Hundreds of people also joined in the fun on The Common, which included live music from the Golden Era Jazz Band, a flight simulator, an exhibition of Classic MG cars, and the Buffy PlayBus.

Live music from the Golden Era Jazz Band on The Common, Saffron Walden, during the Rotary in Saffron Walden event

Live music from the Golden Era Jazz Band on The Common, Saffron Walden, during the Rotary in Saffron Walden event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Classic cars on The Common, Saffron Walden, during the Rotary in Saffron Walden event

Classic cars on The Common, Saffron Walden, during the Rotary in Saffron Walden event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rotary project leader for the Jubilee Walk, Tony Collett said: “This was the first event of its kind that Rotary in Saffron Walden has ever held and all our members are very pleased with the outcome.

“Visitors came from a wide area to take part and to see the attractions on The Common.”

Although entry to Jubilee Walden Walk was free, donations received on the day exceeded £1,500.

These funds are being donated to the Rotary president's charity which is Saffron Walden Young Carers, and to the 2021/2022 Mayor’s Charities which are Uttlesford Foodbank, Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank and Opendoor Counselling Services.

Tony Collett added: “Rotary in Saffron Walden would like to thank its supporters who helped during the day and to everyone who attended and donated to the good causes."

Rotary's JustGiving page is still open for donations at www.justgiving.com/campaign/waldenwalk

Further pictures from Jubilee Walden Walk

Participants taking part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk

Participants taking part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk and completing a quiz - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, Uttlesford, Essex

Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk

Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk - Credit: Saffron Photo

Classic cars on The Common, Saffron Walden, during the Rotary in Saffron Walden event

Classic cars on The Common, Saffron Walden, during the Rotary in Saffron Walden event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Buffy PlayBus on The Common, Saffron Walden, for the Rotary in Saffron Walden event

Buffy PlayBus on The Common, Saffron Walden, for the Rotary in Saffron Walden event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children and adults on the Buffy PlayBus, Saffron Walden, Essex

Children and families on the Buffy PlayBus on The Common, Saffron Walden, for the Rotary in Saffron Walden event - Credit: Saffron Photo

