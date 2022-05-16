Gallery
Pictures: Hundreds take part in Saffron Walden Jubilee walk
More than 250 people took part in the Jubilee Walden Walk, organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The walk was planned as a 5k discovery of the town’s hidden secrets. Everyone who completed the walk was presented with a souvenir Jubilee medal.
The route took in some of the historic sites of the town, the gardens, and Audley Park, before returning to The Common.
Entrants also took part in a quiz about sites on the route. All children who submitted entries in the quiz received a small gift.
President of Rotary in Saffron Walden, Mark Ferland and the 2021/2022 Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch, jointly declared the event open.
Hundreds of people also joined in the fun on The Common, which included live music from the Golden Era Jazz Band, a flight simulator, an exhibition of Classic MG cars, and the Buffy PlayBus.
Rotary project leader for the Jubilee Walk, Tony Collett said: “This was the first event of its kind that Rotary in Saffron Walden has ever held and all our members are very pleased with the outcome.
“Visitors came from a wide area to take part and to see the attractions on The Common.”
Although entry to Jubilee Walden Walk was free, donations received on the day exceeded £1,500.
These funds are being donated to the Rotary president's charity which is Saffron Walden Young Carers, and to the 2021/2022 Mayor’s Charities which are Uttlesford Foodbank, Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank and Opendoor Counselling Services.
Tony Collett added: “Rotary in Saffron Walden would like to thank its supporters who helped during the day and to everyone who attended and donated to the good causes."
Rotary's JustGiving page is still open for donations at www.justgiving.com/campaign/waldenwalk
Further pictures from Jubilee Walden Walk
