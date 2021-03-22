Published: 6:31 PM March 22, 2021

Saffron Walden District Scouts have been hiking the longest, walkable road in the world.

The third Walden In LockDown (WILD) has attracted over 250 people, from six year old Beavers to those a little older, including trustees and supporters.

Their 23,000km hike was part of daily exercise. They recently virtually entered Russia and are over 13,000km and 15 countries into the event.

Fraser from 5th Saffron Walden Aztecs Cubs taking part in the Egypt Challenge - Egypt is known for papyrus - Credit: Saffron Walden District Scouts

Challenges have included papyrus making (Egypt), construction of waterfall-proof shelters (Zambia), eating grasshoppers (Uganda), experiments with floating in salt water (Jordan) and making flatbreads, hummus and kebabs (Syria).

The ongoing stair-climb has represented the highest continuously inhabited settlement in Europe (Georgia).

Ethan from 1st Saffron Walden Cubs with his elephants made of milk bottles - the Democratic Republic of the Congo is known for its big game - Credit: Saffron Walden District Scouts

Toby and Luke from 5th Saffron Walden Incas Cubs - Sudan claims more pyramids than Egypt! - Credit: Saffron Walden District Scouts

New District Commissioner Nigel Bailey has been recording the challenges for World WILD Walkabout on video, with his face painted in the flag of the relevant country.

A Tunes To Hike To playlist, based on the countries being visited, has included Africa by Toto (Tanzania), Wimoweh by Tight Fit (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Rasputin (Russia). Organisers said they're not sure the younger members are enjoying them quite as much as the leaders!

Participants are learning a little about each country, including what the local scouts wear, their scout promise, average income and what a pair of jeans costs compared to the UK.

Cubs took part in an international day on March 7 where they got to meet and take part in activities with cubs from Sweden, South Africa, Iceland, Australia and Canada.

The Cubs also met Space Dave from Te Awamutu Space Centre in New Zealand for an hour, to talk about astronomy and space.

At the end of March, they will hunt for clues leading to Easter eggs.

Dom Moloney, Group Scout Leader for the 5th Saffron Walden Scout Group, said: "In the context of a year that saw all face to face camps cancelled and only a handful of sessions meeting in person since March 2020, the resilience, enthusiasm, energy and teamwork shown by the young people and leaders is remarkable."

Saffron Walden District includes 1st Chesterford, 1st Clavering, 1st Newport, 1st Radwinter, 1st Saffron Walden, 5th Saffron Walden and 1st Thaxted-Carver.

Find out more by contacting recruitment@saffronwaldenscouts.org.uk or visiting scouts.org.uk

Timmy of 1st Thaxted-Carver Cubs - Credit: Saffron Walden District Scouts

Rory & Fraser (5th Saffron Walden Scouts & Aztec Cubs) - Credit: Saffron Walden District Scouts

Kathryn (5th SW Inca Cub leader) and Pippa (Saffron Walden Explorers) - Credit: Saffron Walden District Scouts

