Vote to make Saffron Walden drama group a winner in the National Diversity Awards

The TIC Box Productions has been nominated for a national award Archant

The drama company, TIC Box, based in Saffron Walden, has been nominated for a prize by the National Diversity Awards and readers can vote to make them a winner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The drama company, TIC Box, based in Saffron Walden, has been nominated for a prize by the National Diversity Awards.

The award organisers draw nominations from all over the country.

All the nominees are organisations and people who are highlighted for showing "outstanding devotion to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion."

Those shortlisted will be invited to a ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral in September and this year's hosts are the actress Sally Phillips and comedian Alex Brooker. The winners will be announced on the night.

You may also want to watch:

TIC BOX Productions (associated with the Hyperfusion Theatre Company) has been nominated after several plays about bullying, homophobia, domestic abuse and consent.

Previous winners include The Royal Bank of Scotland and actor Warwick Davies.

To win the contest, the company need people to send in testimonals. Members of the public need to say why they are passionate about the difference the drama company makes in society and why they should win.

The testimonials will then be put before the judges.

These include include Roland White, global director of Microsoft. Heather Melville OBE. Asif Zubairy, commissioning editor for ITV. Ruth Carter, managing director of Daily Telegraph events.

Sarah Ellis from TIC Box said: "Just being on the shortlist and at the ceremony would be massive for us and help us spread our reputation for delivering this vital work through theatre. Being shortlisted or winning against big profile organisations would enable us to work with so many more people with our and other really vital issues that affect our young people."

To vote for: TIC Box, go to: https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/nominate/22501/. Voting closes at the end of May.