Company’s festive donation to foodbank

PUBLISHED: 13:56 01 January 2019

Tom Hardy with the volunteers at Bishops Stortford Food Bank

IFC Inflow 2018

Elsenham-based business Hytek made a much-welcome donation to Bishop’s Stortford Foodbank in December.

Tom Hardy, Chris Cooke, Laura Taylor & Mark Taylor - showing off their contributionsTom Hardy, Chris Cooke, Laura Taylor & Mark Taylor - showing off their contributions

The company has been based in the village for more than 30 years and selects a different charity each year to support over the Christmas period.

This year’s food-raising efforts were led by Laura Taylor, an accounts administrator.

She said: “It’s a tradition that I’m really proud of – every year we come together as a company and do something good.”

Staff efforts were matched by the company, bringing the total to more than 20 shopping bags of food and three large boxes of mixed goods.

Nick Burke - Shops for the company's contributions to match staff effortsNick Burke - Shops for the company's contributions to match staff efforts

Managing director, Nicola Stamp said: “Hytek has always had a strong history of charity work, and we’re keen that it continues – it’s always spearheaded by the staff and we do everything we can to support their efforts.”

