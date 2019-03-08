Ickleton post office set to shut for refurbishment

Ickleton post office will temporarily close for store refurbishment. Archant

The post office in Ickleton will be temporarily closed for refurbishment.

A new open-plan counter alongside the retail counter will be installed as part of the work at the store in Church Street.

The post office will close on Wednesday, May 22 at 1pm and reopen on Monday, June 3 at 8am.

During the refurbishment, alternative branches include Sawston post office (50 High Street, Sawston, Cambridge, CB22 3BG) or Duxford post office (The United Reform Church, Chapel Street, Duxford, CB22 4RJ).