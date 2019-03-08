Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ickleton post office set to shut for refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 April 2019

Ickleton post office will temporarily close for store refurbishment.

Ickleton post office will temporarily close for store refurbishment.

Archant

The post office in Ickleton will be temporarily closed for refurbishment.

You may also want to watch:

A new open-plan counter alongside the retail counter will be installed as part of the work at the store in Church Street.

The post office will close on Wednesday, May 22 at 1pm and reopen on Monday, June 3 at 8am.

During the refurbishment, alternative branches include Sawston post office (50 High Street, Sawston, Cambridge, CB22 3BG) or Duxford post office (The United Reform Church, Chapel Street, Duxford, CB22 4RJ).

Most Read

Man wanted by police after theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to identify this man after a three-figure sum of DVDs were stolen from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Plan revealed for new cafe and playground at railway attraction

What the new cafe and playground at Audley End Miniature Railway is expected to look like. Picture: RODIC DAVIDSON ARCHITECTS

New scheme sees extra police deployed on M11 to stem rise in serious collisions

Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see more roads policing officers on the M11. Picture: SERP

Date set for Stansted Airport extraordinary meeting

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Most Read

Man wanted by police after theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden

Police want to identify this man after a three-figure sum of DVDs were stolen from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Plan revealed for new cafe and playground at railway attraction

What the new cafe and playground at Audley End Miniature Railway is expected to look like. Picture: RODIC DAVIDSON ARCHITECTS

New scheme sees extra police deployed on M11 to stem rise in serious collisions

Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see more roads policing officers on the M11. Picture: SERP

Date set for Stansted Airport extraordinary meeting

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Ickleton post office set to shut for refurbishment

Ickleton post office will temporarily close for store refurbishment.

Manuden man denied bail after allegedly obstructing trains during climate change protest

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN

REVIEW: Richard III at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Tom Mothersdale is a charming villain who completely gets away with it

Richard III will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Athletics: Saffron Striders to launch new 10-week course

Saffron Striders are about to launch another beginners course
Drive 24