Ickleton woman opens soup kitchen to fundraise for hospice in memory of her son

Anne Marie Hoare. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

An Ickleton woman has raised almost £1,500 for a hospice charity by opening up a weekly organic soup kitchen.

Anne Marie Hoare lost her son, Marley, last year following a battle with two rare forms of cancer.

The Souper Fridays will take place in Ickleton Social Club throughout February and money raised will go to the Arthur Rank Hospice, where Marley died in September, surrounded by his family.

Anne Marie has enlisted the help of friends and family to make a variety of soups each week, served alongside a selection of donated, homemade cakes.

She said: “This seemed a fitting way to give back to the brilliant charity that helped our family at the most difficult time in our lives.”

The Souper Fridays will run until the end of February and take place from 12-2pm, at Ickleton Social Club, in Church Street, Ickleton. All welcome.