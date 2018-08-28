Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ickleton woman opens soup kitchen to fundraise for hospice in memory of her son

PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 08 February 2019

Anne Marie Hoare. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Anne Marie Hoare. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

An Ickleton woman has raised almost £1,500 for a hospice charity by opening up a weekly organic soup kitchen.

Anne Marie Hoare lost her son, Marley, last year following a battle with two rare forms of cancer.

The Souper Fridays will take place in Ickleton Social Club throughout February and money raised will go to the Arthur Rank Hospice, where Marley died in September, surrounded by his family.

Anne Marie has enlisted the help of friends and family to make a variety of soups each week, served alongside a selection of donated, homemade cakes.

She said: “This seemed a fitting way to give back to the brilliant charity that helped our family at the most difficult time in our lives.”

The Souper Fridays will run until the end of February and take place from 12-2pm, at Ickleton Social Club, in Church Street, Ickleton. All welcome.

Most Read

Police investigating after man attacked in Thaxted

Man attacked in Thaxted.

Man jailed for causing death of his ‘childhood friend’ after crash in Saffron Walden

Andrew Dodds has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two men charged in connection with burglaries in Uttlesford

Two men charged with burglaries in Braintree and Uttlesford.

Parish rallies around to help pay for memorial to well-known resident

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police appeal for information after theft from supermarket in Saffron Walden

Police want to speak to these people about an alleged theft from Tesco in Saffron Walden. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Police investigating after man attacked in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man jailed for causing death of his ‘childhood friend’ after crash in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two men charged in connection with burglaries in Uttlesford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parish rallies around to help pay for memorial to well-known resident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for information after theft from supermarket in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Ickleton woman opens soup kitchen to fundraise for hospice in memory of her son

Anne Marie Hoare. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Review: The Worst Witch at the Cambridge Arts Theatre - “all female cast were dazzling”

The Worst Witch is showing at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

MP helps care home residents celebrate Burns Night

A bagpipe player with a member of staff at the care home. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A uni-que visitor for pupils at primary school!

Jingles the unicorn visits Dunmow St Mary's Primary School pupils. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24