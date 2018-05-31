Iconic Saffron Walden building vandalised during lockdown

Fairycroft House Archant

An iconic building which represents the artistic soul of Saffron Walden has been subject to vandalism during the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairycroft House, which hosts a variety of artistic activities on Audley Road, has been closed to the public since the lockdown started - but, following vandalism to the building, its management is appealing for information from witnesses.

The crime is believed to have taken place between 9pm on April 18 and 11am on April 19.

In a Facebook post, a Fairycroft House spokesperson said: “Fairycroft House was the subject of vandalism, where we had guttering removed, an original Georgian window smashed and an attempt to break into our shed, which was unsuccessful.

“This is not the first time that we have had damage inflicted on Fairycroft House.

“This is a very difficult time for a business such as ours. We would like to thank you in advance for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you all again when we can finally reopen.

“We would ask for people to be vigilant.”

If you have any information about this, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/61994/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Saffron Walden Reporter’s office is based at Fairycroft House.