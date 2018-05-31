Advanced search

Iconic Saffron Walden building vandalised during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 04 May 2020

An iconic building which represents the artistic soul of Saffron Walden has been subject to vandalism during the lockdown.

Fairycroft House, which hosts a variety of artistic activities on Audley Road, has been closed to the public since the lockdown started - but, following vandalism to the building, its management is appealing for information from witnesses.

The crime is believed to have taken place between 9pm on April 18 and 11am on April 19.

In a Facebook post, a Fairycroft House spokesperson said: “Fairycroft House was the subject of vandalism, where we had guttering removed, an original Georgian window smashed and an attempt to break into our shed, which was unsuccessful.

“This is not the first time that we have had damage inflicted on Fairycroft House.

“This is a very difficult time for a business such as ours. We would like to thank you in advance for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you all again when we can finally reopen.

“We would ask for people to be vigilant.”

If you have any information about this, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/61994/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Saffron Walden Reporter’s office is based at Fairycroft House.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

