Greater Anglia investing in improved cycle parking security at three Uttlesford train stations

Audley End Railway Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Greater Anglia is improving cycle parking security at 13 of its stations, including Audley End, Great Chesterford and Elsenham, following a review of all bike parking across the network.

The train operator is investing £7,500 in security improvements, including installing tamper-proof fixtures and fittings on single bike stands and two-tier cycle racks where it has found to be necessary.

Cycle parking security enhancements will be carried out at Great Chesterford, Audley End, Elsenham, Witham, Newmarket, Cambridge North, Shelford, Whittlesford Parkway, Roydon, South Woodham Ferrers, Shenfield, Thorpe-le-Soken and Alresford.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “We have received several comments from customers, particularly those using Cambridge North, saying that security improvements on bike stands and racks are needed.

“We take feedback like this very seriously and have already started working on the improvements.

“We are committed to providing secure, free cycle parking across our network and we would like to thank our customers for their feedback.”

Greater Anglia offers free cycle parking at a majority of its stations. Cyclists can further improve cycle security by using a good quality lock when securing their cycles and to look out for free cycle marking events at stations.