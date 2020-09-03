Advanced search

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 September 2020

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

An Indian takeaway which closed its doors in the Saffron Walden town centre last year is coming back in a different location.

The Spice, previously at 11 Market Row for 20 years, will reopen at 83 Rowntree Way on Wednesday, September 9.

The takeaway will be between the convenience store with the post office and Ho’s Fish and Chips.

It will offer free delivery, and options for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans.

Owner Jubeyeir Ahmed, known as ‘Melon’, said: “A lot of my regular customers have been sending me welcoming texts, so it was quite a good response.

“People want me to open it again. They had my curries, they just couldn’t find anywhere the same taste and friendly atmosphere.”

Mr Ahmed has been living in the town for more than 25 years. He has been working in catering for almost 30 years.

You can place an order at 01799 522 922 or 01799 521 296.

