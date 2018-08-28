“Substantial” amount of drugs found and seized during raid

Drugs warrant executed by Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Investigations are ongoing after police officers found a “substantial” amount of drugs at an address in Uttlesford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drugs warrant executed by Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Drugs warrant executed by Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Uttlesford Community Policing Team gathered information and intelligence surrounding drugs at an address in the district and executed a “succcesful” warrant on Friday (January 25).

Sergeant Simon Miah, who joined the community policing team in December, said a large amount of drugs had been seized and “some quality work” had been carried out by his team in the warrant.

“A substantial amount a drugs were recovered and seized by attending officers and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The team said it was a “very positive result”.

No arrests were made, however officers will be progressing with enquiries this week.