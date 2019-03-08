It's a real family affair at village WI

The mums and daughters of Elsenham WI, from left: Sandra Smith, Sam Briggs, Lynsey Jackson, Moyra Jackson, Sue Waite, Kim Flack, Kirstie Waite. Archant

Three sets of mothers and daughters - including a pair of identical twins - are among members of Elsenham Women's Institute.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

President Moyra Jackson had no difficulty in persuading her daughter, Lynsey, to join. Her own mother was a WI president in Scotland.

Sandra Smith and her daughter, Sam Briggs, are also active members.

Sue Waite has twin daughters, Kirstie and Kim. Having attended meetings as a guest, Kirstie became a WI member last year. Her sister, Kim is about to join too. Kirstie said: "The WI is about inspiring women of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in a way that suits them.

"I initially thought I was too young to join but once I saw the activities on offer, I realised that age is no barrier to sharing fun and friendship, I'm delighted that my twin sister will soon be joining and, one day, I hope my daughter will too."