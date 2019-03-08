Izzie bids to feed the 1,000

Nine-year-old Izzie King with one of her boxes for her Breakfast Challenge to collect food for homeless people.

Nine-year-old Izzie King, shocked at seeing homeless people when she was taken on a trip to London, has launched a Breakfast Challenge to collect enough items to feed 1,000 people.

Izzie, from Stansted, said: "I feel sorry for people on the floor with no food in London."

Izzie's appeal is on leaflets, and collection boxes for the goods have been placed at five locations in Stansted: St John's Church in St John's Road, the Co-op in Church Road, Bentfield Primary School in Rainsford Road, St Mary's Primary School in Hampton Road, and Magna Carta Primary in Forest Hall Road.

All the goods will be given to the Whitechapel Mission in East London, which provides bed and breakfast.

Izzie became aware of homelessness two years ago when she was taken to London to see The Nutcracker ballet. Then seven, she could not understand why there were people sleeping on the streets and not going home.

Izzie said: "I was learning at school about famous people and my mum said you don't have to be famous to do good in the world."

So, in 2017, Izzie launched her first, successful, appeal to collect enough food to feed 1,000 people, an appeal she now hopes to replicate.

Once again, Izzie's leaflets list items she hopes people will give, including baked beans, Pot Noodles, tea, coffee, honey, sugar, breakfast cereal, squash, Nutella, instant hot chocolate - as well as blankets, toothbrushes, shaving foam and razors.

Izzie's mum, Debs, said: "These have been printed courtesy of Pronto Print. We have had a lot of support from friends, the public and businesses.

"When we go to London, I always buy sandwiches and hot chocolate to give to people on the streets because I think if we can have a day out then the least we can do is to look out for other people.

"Izzie knows that you don't have to be famous to do good. You don't have to be a pop star or a footballer. The Whitechapel Mission has hungry people arriving in the middle of the night and they need something to give them quickly, that's why Pot Noodles are on the list. They also give them shoes and clothes."

For people who cannot reach the Stansted collection boxes, which will be taking goods until July 12, there is a JustGiving page where donations will be spent on supplies for the Whitechapel Mission. https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DebsKing.