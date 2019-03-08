Advanced search

Serving up success as Izzie, 9, makes short work of her breakfast challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:10 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 02 August 2019

Izzie King in her sitting room packed full of food parcels

Izzie King in her sitting room packed full of food parcels

Izzie's Breakfast Challenge, to feed 1,000 homeless people, has collected enough to feed 2,000.

She has also collected £619 in cash.

Shocked when she saw homeless people on a trip to London, the nine-year-old from Stansted placed collection boxes in five locations: St John's Church, the Co-op, and three primary schools: Bentfield, St Mary's and Magna Carta.

She wanted to provide breakfast for 1,000 homeless people.

Galvanised into action by an appeal from a primary school child, people donated 1,639 items including biscuits, coffee, cereal, honey, jam, marmalade, hot chocolate and Nutella.

The campaign, launched in June, was reported in The Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast, picked up by BBC TV news and on Wednesday, July 24, dozens of boxes and bags were collected by The Whitechapel Mission in East London which feeds people who arrive at night.

This is the second Izzi's challenge. The first time she was only seven.

Izzie's mum, Debs, a graphic designer, said: "It was amazing how people wanted to support this. One lady drove from Saffron Walden with 13 carrier bags, another lady took 10 bags to The Dog and Duck pub in Stansted who put the challenge on their website.

"Someone donated £100 on our justgiving page. It's been incredible. Our front room was packed with parcels. Izzie is overwhelmed. She just said: 'It's amazing, Mummy, all this food!' We're very proud of her."

The campaign was supported by companies including the designers Touch Creative in Bishop's Stortford and Debs' employers Envision Pharma who had shopping delivered to her home.

She said: "I went round the supermarkets. Tesco in Bishop's Stortford gave us two massive boxes, Marks and Spencer gave us a voucher to spend and Waitrose said if we do this again, they will partner us. They were disappointed that they couldn't help us this time."

The challenge will go on. Birchwood School in Bishop's Stortford, where Izzie's brother, 13-year-old Roni, is a pupil, is planning a non-uniform day next term.

Debs said: "The Whitechapel Mission was delighted. It's such an uplifting thing to do, so heartwarming that people are so generous."

