Tickets available for James Blunt and guests concert next summer

Singer James Blunt is due in Saffron Walden next summer as part of his tour, called Once Upon A Mind.

The event will take place on August 13, 2021. The musician will be joined at Audley End House and Gardens by special guests Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, and by Hackney Colliery Band.

The announcement comes as Heritage Live said concerts are set to return at the English Heritage site in the heart of the Essex countryside.

James Blunt emerged as an artist with 2005’s biggest selling UK album, ‘Back to Bedlam’. The single ‘You’re beautiful’ was number one across the world.

You can register for priority access to early bird tickets at heritagelive.net. General sale tickets are available on Friday, September 18 from 9am.

Ticket information is available on ticketmaster.co.uk. Hospitality packages are available.